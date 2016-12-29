29 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:34 AM

Admarc maize price higher than vendor’s

The Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET) has expressed dismay on the maize price being offered by Agricultural Development Market Corporation (Admarc).

This is coming at a time when some quarters are suggesting that the entire management of Admarc should resign to pave way for investigations into the scandalous importation of 100,000 metric tonnes of maize from Zambia to Malawi.

And emerging reports are that maize prices are very high at Admarc deposits thereby forcing people to buy from vendors who are selling it at a lower price than that of Admarc.

Speaking to Malawi24, Executive Director for CISANET Tamani Nkhono Mvula said the pricing of maize at Admarc is confusing and it is beyond the reach of a common Malawian.

”The issue about maize pricing is really disturbing as currently the maize at Admarc is way beyond the reach of a common Malawian and the argument being put forward by Admarc is not convincing,” said Nkhono Mvula.

Nkhono Mvula further said that it is also disturbing to hear reports from other sources of the shady deals between Admarc and Kaloswe in Zambia which led to the overpricing of the maize.

According to Nkhono Mvula it does not make sense that Admarc is trying to sell the maize at a price people cannot buy saying it is for them to be able to pay back the loan.

He also said that this will result in increased levels of poverty among Malawians while a few benefiting from the chaos becoming obscenely rich.

He predicted that the maize price is likely to go higher when the stocks on the market reduces.

Meanwhile Facebook sensation Mopo Jere has urged President Peter Mutharika to dissolve the entire management of Admarc on allegations that there is maize gate at Admarc.