Star Nursery School in Zomba has appealed to parents to support their children in nursery school so that they realize their ambitions of achieving their aspired professions.

The school’s Coordinator, Sellina Bomani made the appeal in Sadzi Township during the school’s career day where children demonstrated their aspiration by dressing in uniforms that reflected their dream professions.

During the career day, some of the nursery school children dressed in army, nurses, and pilots uniforms.

Bomani, who is also the Director of Tikondane Positive Living Support Organisation (TIPOLISO), said parents should provide adequate guidance to their children so that they can realise their dreams of becoming what they aspire.

She said the school organized the career day to allow parents appreciate what their children aspire to become.

She therefore called on the parents to send their children to nursery schools to ensure early childhood development which she said is key.

“Don’t just leave your children to watch TV. Send them to nursery school,”she said.

Bertha Kumwenda, whose son aspires to become a soldier said she will support her child to realize his dream and she thanked the school for providing a conducive learning environment which enables children to numerate, read and write at early ages.

Donnabella Makelo, whose son dreams of becoming a pilot, also thanked the learning institutions for teaching her daughter to speak English fluently.

She pledged to support her daughter realize her dream so that one day she should become a Pilot.

Ropafadzo Chimanga, who dreams of becoming a soldier, thanked his parents for enrolling him at Star Nursery School and for providing educational support.

He also called fellow learners to aim high to realize their dreams of becoming what they want to be.

The school, which has 52 learners, is situated at Sadzi in Zomba and it started operating in 2020.

Out of the 52, nine children have been recommended to start standard 1 in different primary schools in September this year.