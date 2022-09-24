Devotion: Take responsibility

John 5:6-7 When Jesus saw him lying there, and knew that he already had been in that condition a long time, He said to him, “Do you want to be made well?” The sick man answered Him, “Sir, I have no man to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up; but while I am coming, another steps down before me.”

The question was simple: Do you want to be made well? The answer to be given was YES or NO. Instead, the man started blaming others. He said he had no man to help him into the pool plus others were faster than him. He looked at others as source of His problems. He didn’t want to take any responsibility.

Are you in any situation and you would like to be made well? In short do you want to be made well in any area of your life? You are the key person. Stop blaming others. In the same world where some are getting Godly solutions to their problems, others are Still blaming their fathers, uncles, doctors, teachers, aunties and so on. The more they focus on others as a source of their problems, the more they fail to get a solution.

When David sinned against God, he took personal responsibility and was forgiven.

2Samuel 12:13 “David said to Nathan, “I have sinned against the LORD.” Nathan said to David, “The LORD also has put away your sin. You will not die.”

When King Saul sinned against God he blamed others for his sin and was punished.

1Samuel 15:20-21 “Saul said to Samuel, “But I have obeyed the voice of the LORD, and have gone the way which the LORD sent me, and have brought Agag the king of Amalek, and have utterly destroyed the Amalekites. But the people took of the spoil, sheep and cattle, the chief of the devoted things, to sacrifice to the LORD your God in Gilgal.”

CONFESSION

I am taking personal responsibility. I believe the Word of God and I am getting the right results. In Jesus name. Amen.

Contact +265888326247