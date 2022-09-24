Former Vice President Khumbo Kachali threatens to sue over Facebook account

Former Vice President Khumbo Kachali who is also President of Freedom Party, has denied owning any Facebook account and he has threatened to sue the people behind a Facebook account which uses his name and pictures.

In a statement released to Malawi24, Mphatso Kamanga who is the spokesperson of Khumbo Kachali says the Facebook account bearing Kachali’s name is fake and supposedly operated by a group of persons or faceless cowardly individuals with malicious and intentional motive to defame the good name of Kachali and the Freedom Party.

“Freedom Party has noted with great concern articles appearing on the online Nyasatimes Publication and also widely circulating on WhatsApp that erroneously quoted written posts from a Facebook account purportedly bearing the name of our Party President who is also a former State Vice President Right Honourable Khumbo Hastings Kachali. We would like to inform the general public and the nation at large that Right Hon. Kachali has no Facebook account. This was also reiterated in May 2013, June 2014 and October 2015 and other times,” said Kamanga.

He then called upon on all media houses, individuals and the general public to treat any posts from the said Facebook account with disdain that it deserves.

According to Kamanga, anyone helping to spread such misinformation without due verification of the same with the Right Honourable Kachali will be liable of such and may be sued to answer defamation charges in Court of Law.

He added that when it is decided that Rt. Kachali should have a social media account on any platform, the general public will duly be notified.

The fake account recently drew the anger of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after claiming that the party borrowed US$350 million when it was in government and diverted the funds to its party officials.

The DPP released a statement over the issue in which it threatened to sue Kachali.