Gilbert Chirwa get first win as Ekwendeni beat Sable Farming

Ekwendeni Hammers have defeated Sable Farming 2-0 at Mzuzu Stadium to give coach Gilbert Chirwa his first Tnm Super League win as Hammers coach.

Hammers scored both goals in the first half of the game. Gift Chunga opened the scoring with a beautiful strike from outside the box in the 26th minutes of the game before Chikumbutso Henderson scored the second goal in the 41st minute.

In the second half, both teams missed a lot of chances.

The game ended Ekwendeni Hammers 2, Sable Farming nil.

In a post-match interview, coach for Hammers Gilbert Chirwa said he told his boys to score more.

“It was a good game, and we knew for sure that it’s up to us to win and remain in the league. We told our boys to work hard and to score more goals. the team hired me to help them to avoid relegation and that’s what we are doing. This is my fifth game and my first win, there is a lot to do in coming games, ” said Chirwa.

Sable Farming coach Mc Donald Mtetemela blamed his boy for starting the game at a low attitude.

“It is the team we are competing in relegation but they beat us today, there is a lot and a lesson to learn. We didn’t play as Sable maybe because we started at a very low and attitude as well we were not good, we conceded two goals and failed to come back,” he said.

He, however, vowed that come rain sunshine Sable will not relegated from the league.

On Sunday, Sable will play Moyale Barracks football team at Mzuzu stadium.

The result saw Hammers push up with 19 points from 23 games so far played and on position 13, while Sable are stuck on position 14, with 15 points from 19 games.