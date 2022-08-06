Namadingo back with “NGE”

By Michael Chiotcha

Musician Patience Namadingo on Friday night released new single titled ‘NGE’ under the label Universal Music Electromode.

The single has already garnered 78 thousand views on YouTube, within 18 hours of release.

In the song, the singer talks about beautiful ladies that are found in Malawi. He says there are a lot of beautiful ladies and he found his own “NGE NGE NGE” (Beautiful).

The song has been welcomed by many people on social media, including musicians.

Posting on his Facebook page, musician Gwamba said the music video is beautiful and dope.

Also writing on social media, Chris Loka expressed his satisfaction towards the song by saying the new hit is amazing.

“The use of different languages in the song differentiate him from the ordinary,” said Loka.

Namadingo signed a deal with Universal Music Electromode in March this year.

NGE was produced by Mr COG, mixed and mastered by John Burckley Snr.

The Mapulani hitmaker said the beautiful visuals have been directed by Ryan Hing, and produced by Cameron Kernahan and Zoe Dolph.

Namadingo also recently announced that he is working on a song with Zimbabwean Giant Jah Prayzah.

