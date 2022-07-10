Devotion: Truth is Settled

Psalm 119:89 “LORD, your word is settled in heaven forever.”

The Word of God is settled. It is established forever and cannot change. The Word is truth. Therefore truth is established forever.

John 17:17 “Sanctify them in the truth. Your word is truth.”

Facts are subject to change based on new discoveries or new evidence. The facts we used to know about the space, galaxies and so on have kept on changing over years based on new discoveries. So what used to be a fact 20 years ago may be a lie now.

However the truth has remained the same. Facts can’t change truth because facts are based on physical circumstances whereas truth is based on permanent Word of God. Stick to what God said and let every man’s say be false.

Romans 3:4 “…Indeed, let God be true but every man a liar.”

Confess the truth, focus on the truth and you will see your life turning towards that. Don’t accept facts of life, they are temporal but accept unseen truth of the word of God which are permanent.

2 Corinthians 4:18 “‘while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.”

If you lack money for some days, that doesn’t qualify you as a poor person. If you failed once or twice, that doesn’t qualify you to be called a failure. Even if you dont have a child, you are not barren, you are still fruitful and you can have children. Don’t listen to voices of facts, they are voices of failures. Listen to the voice of truth that leads you into triumph.

CONFESSION

I have the Word of God in me. I stick to the truth of the Word. I refuse to listen to any lie of the enemy. In Jesus name. Amen.

