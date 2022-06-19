ESCOM says 7-hour national power outage caused by vandalism

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says vandalism on its Nkula A to Blantyre 66 Kilovolts overhead line led to the seven-hour blackout last night.

The power outage started at around 6pm and power was restored at around 1am today.

ESCOM Chief Executive Officer Kamkwamba Kumwenda has said the blackout was as a result of the vandalism.

He added that ESCOM suspects that the fault was induced in order for the vandals to steal.

“The fault caused by vandalism on this line caused a major system disturbance which resulted in tripping off of the affected line as well as the generating machines, resulting in system collapse,” he said.

Last night’s blackout was the third national power outage in Malawi in about five weeks.

On 13 May there was a national blackout caused by a sudden system shutdown. ESCOM also mentioned the same reason when there was loss of power countrywide on May 28.

Malawi is already experiencing power challenges and currently customers are having no power for at least four hours a day.

