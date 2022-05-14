Chakwera calls on Malawians to emulate Kamuzu Banda’s legacy

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged Malawians to emulate the legacy of the late former President and founder of the Malawi nation, Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, who leaned on four pillars of Unity, Loyalty, Obedience and Discipline in spurring sustainable and meaningful development of the country.

The President made the sentiments on Saturday during Kamuzu Day Memorial service held at the Kamuzu Mausoleum in Lilongwe.

He said Malawians should emulate the late Dr Banda in observing the four pillars to ensure there is sanity, peace and freedom with responsibility for development to flourish in the country.

“Ngwazi Dr Kamuzu Banda is the only figure in our nation’s history who led the nation so long and it is impossible to look at him without seeing the best and the worst of ourselves as a people. And one of the best things we see about ourselves in his leadership is our capacity to unite for development,” he said.

The President said it is very unfortunate that since 1994, the country has moved with speed into the future without looking at laws and that is why there has been a lot of lawlessness in every area, such as agriculture, politics, elections, media and government institutions and embassies, among others.

Minister of Tourism, Dr Michael Usi, asked alliance partners supporters to walk together for the sake of developing the country.

Ken Kandodo, who spoke on behalf of the Kamuzu family, thanked the President for letting Kamuzu Day be organised by government as per Kamuzu family’s appeal in 2021.