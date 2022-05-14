Raphael Phiri’s brace gives Moyale maximum points over Sable

A second half brace from Raphael Phiri secured a 2-0 Tnm Super League win for Moyale Barracks over Sable Farming on Saturday at Mpira Stadium.

Sable started the game seeking an early goal but Moyale goalkeeper Jeremia Simfukwe was alert to clear dangerous balls.

Both teams failed to use chances in the first half and it ended goalless.

In the second half, Moyale continued piling pressure from the right side where Brown Magaga was playing.

In the 61st minute, Brown Magaga took a corner kick and Phiri headed in to give his side a lead.

Three minutes later, Phiri scored his second goal after dribling past the goalkeeper for Sable Farming, Christopher Mikuwa.

The game ended Moyale 2 Sable Farming nil.

In a post-match interview, Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa said he was happy to return to Mzuzu with maximum points.

“It’s not easy to win a game away, but our boys did what we told them to do. What we want now is to perform in the next games, we know it won’t be easy but we will try as we can,” said Mwansa.

Sable Farming coach Joseph Malizani expressed frustration over the loss saying his side played well.

“I don’t know what to say, we worked hard but failed to get goals. On Wednesday, we are playing Wakawaka, another tough assignment to us,” he said.

Moyale, following the win, have moved from position 10 to 6 and have 13 points from 11 games played.

Sable are stuck with 5 points from 8 games and are on position 14 on the log table.