Four prison officers interdicted

The Malawi Prison Service has interdicted four prison warders, including Emmanuel Chiganda of Zomba Prison who allegedly assisted a prisoner to smuggle cellphones into the prison.

The suspension of Chiganda comes after a Zomba Prisoner inserted cellphones into his anus.

The prisoner claimed that he was acting on orders from a warder who told him to give the cellphones to another prisoner inside the cells.

According to communication by commissioner of prisons DHG Makumba dated 12 May, the other three warders have also been interdicted on half pay.

The three include Josophat Mphangwe and Rashid Kamwendo of Lilongwe Prison who allegedly smuggled Indian hemp into the prison.

The fourth one is Zacheus Sichali of Rumphi Prison who allegedly defrauded a Malawian in Chitipa with counterfeit foreign currency.

Makumba has since advised the officers that they will continue to be subject to the same disclipline, responsibilities, penalties and authorities as if they had not been interdicted.

Meanwhile, National Prison spokesperson Chimwemwe Shawa has confirmed that the document is authentic.