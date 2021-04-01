Its Dope! Castel throws new beer brand in town

Castel Malawi has officially launched a new brand of beer called Doppel Munich.

Doppel was launched last night at Amaryllis Hotel in the commercial capital Blantyre, at a colourful ceremony.

Speaking to the media during the launch, Castel Malawi Managing Director Herve Milhade said the new beer is here to address needs of consumers.

“This is a very tasty, very strong and very unique beer. It will surely provide a great experience to our consumers,” He said

The company`s category manager for alcoholic beverages Stanley Chiyola said they have introduced Doppel to bring variety to consumers` tastes.

“We have come up with Doppel Munich to expand our consumers` choice of beer,” he said

Chiyola also hinted that Castel will continue to expand their portfolio of beverages because their focus is on customer satisfaction.

Doppel Munich comes a few months after the company launched three other brands of beer under booster category; Banana Mama, Hush, and Mojito.