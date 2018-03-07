The wait is over: League starts in April

The drama is getting back on Malawi football pitches. The wait for the dates is over. Malawi24 is ready to give reports of all heartbreaks, moments of joy, pleasure, pressure and sadness.

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has announced that the super league returns in April.

15 April is the actual date that it has been announced as the return date for all the action in Malawi’s elite league.

The league was won by the Mighty Be Forward Wanderers last season and people will be expecting to see their form this season, wondering if they can retain the league.

Before the start of the league, on 7 April SULOM will have an Annual General Meeting.

In the absence of the league, Malawians had to give all their attention to foreign leagues.