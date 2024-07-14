Jean Mathanga, Chairperson of the Blue Fund, has emphasized the critical need for collective effort within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to secure a return to power in the 2025 elections.

In her recent address, at the fundraising dinner organized by the DPP, she highlighted the importance of every member’s participation in rejuvenating the party’s strength and unity.

She called on all supporters to actively engage in party activities and rally behind their shared goal of reclaiming leadership.

Her message underscores the necessity of solidarity and concerted action to enhance the party’s chances of success in the forthcoming elections.

Her call to action is a strategic move to galvanize the party’s base and prepare for a robust campaign.