Enoch Chihana, President of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), has issued a stern ultimatum to President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, demanding that a commission of inquiry be established within 20 days to investigate the recent plane crash involving the late Saulos Klaus Chilima and others.

Addressing a rally at Katoo Freedom Park in Mzuzu on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Chihana delivered a “fire and fury” speech, sharply criticizing Chakwera and the handling of the plane crash.

He voiced strong suspicions about the incident, questioning the delay in announcing the crash and suggesting possible foul play.

“MCP is known for silencing dissent and suppressing truth. It took President Chakwera over 13 hours to inform Malawians about the plane crash. This raises questions about the transparency and integrity of the response,” Chihana said.

He expressed frustration over the lack of immediate suspension of responsible officials and criticized the reliance on foreign experts for the investigation, demanding instead a fully independent inquiry.

Chihana also accused Chakwera of misleading the public regarding the search and rescue operations, asserting that the President’s claims of not halting operations were false.

“If such disregard is shown towards the Vice President, what can ordinary citizens expect? This government is evil and indifferent to people’s lives,” Chihana declared, calling for an end to intimidation and emphasizing the need for the truth to come out.

This marked one of the most direct and forceful critiques of President Chakwera by an opposition leader concerning the tragic event. Chihana’s statements reflect growing discontent and a push for accountability amid a highly charged political atmosphere.