20 Ethiopians arrested in Chitipa

Police in Chitipa have arrested 20 Ethiopians for allegedly entering into the country without travelling documents and a Malawian for assisting the migrants’ entry into the country.

Chitipa Police deputy spokesperson Rabson Mkandawire has identified the Malawian as Patrick Mshani, aged 36 of Ishalikira village from the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

According to Mkandawire, Holkamu Debede and other 19 Ethopians were arrested at Lwaka hills in Kafola village in the district.

He said the arrest came following a tip from the well-wishers, thereby, the police officers went to Lwaka Hills and started searching for the immigrants from the hills. They managed to arrest 20 Ethiopians and one Malawian from where they were hiding.

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer case of illegal entry while the Malawian will answer case of aiding illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have strongly warned people who will be found aiding or harbouring illegal immigrants that they will be brought to book as this interferes national security.

