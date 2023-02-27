Malawi Police foil armed robbery in Blantyre

Malawi Police this morning have exchanged fire with armed robbers at Chichiri Shopping Mall in Blantyre.

The law enforcers exchanged fire with the armed robbers who reportedly wanted to steal from MyBucks Bank at the shopping mall.

Reports indicate that police tried to stop the robbers who were in a black motor vehicle. The robbers, instead of stopping, opened fire at the law enforcers and the officers retaliated.

It is reported that six robbers were injured following the shootout. The suspects were shot in the leg and have been apprehended by police.

Police are yet to comment on the incident and to confirm the number of injured people.

