Monkey Bay Police hails mobile courts

Officer ln Charge for Monkey Bay Police, Senior Superintendent, Sikanadze Clifford Mkweche, says the good working relationship between police and community level crime prevention structures and introduction of mobile courts in Monkey Bay have contributed to the station’s excellent performance in the Eastern Region in the year 2022.

The Officer ln Charge made the remarks on Tuesday at Monkey Bay where the police and community level crime prevention groups celebrated the station”s award for being top police station in the Eastern Region on community policing.

He therefore called for continued good working relationship between the police and community to ensure safety and security of people and property in the Monkey Bay policing area so as to maintain the position of being the best performing police station in the Eastern Region.

Mkweche, however, expressed concern over increased cases of livestock theft despite police reducing crime in the area by 9 per cent in the just ended year.

The Officer ln Charge pledged that the police and crime prevention structures will continue with day and night patrols to ensure that adequate safety and security is provided within Monkey Bay policing area.

Vice Chairperson of Community Policing in Monkeybay, Kelvin Banda asked the police to provide crime prevention structures such as community policing forum with torches, reflector jackets and whistles to ensure they are visible and are able to provide much needed safety and security in the area.

He promised that community forum in Monkey Bay and other community level crime prevention structures will continue collaborating with the police to deal with crime in the area.

