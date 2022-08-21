Pedestrian dies in road accident in Dowa

A 28-year-old man identified as Eback Kachamba died yesterday in Dowa after being hit by a motor vehicle.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Inspector Gladson M’bumpha said Eback Kachamba from Mbalame Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa District.

M’bumpha said that the accident which happened on Saturday afternoon at Mtata Village near the graveyard along Dowa Boma-Dowa Turn Off road, involved a motor vehicle registration number BQ 500 Toyota Carina Saloon, driven by Augustine Yetala, 32, from Mferapansi Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa District.

It is reported that on Saturday afternoon, August 20 2022 around 14:30 hours, the driver was driving from the direction of Dowa Boma heading Dowa Turn Off and was alone.

Upon arrival at Mtata Village near the graveyard, the driver lost control of the motor vehicle and hit the pedestrian who was walking on the left side dirty verge heading the same direction.

“Following the impact, the pedestrian sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mtengowanthenga Mission Hospital while the driver escaped unhurt,” M’bumpha said.

He then said that the motor vehicle had its windscreen shattered and bonnet depressed.

In a related development a 48-year-old motorcycle rider has also died in a road accident in Dowa after colliding with a motor vehicle which carried charcoal.

The victim has been identified as Nelson Chiphaliwali of Chinkhota Village in Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.

The accident which happened on Friday night of August 19 2022 at Manac Conference Centre, involved a motor vehicle registration number BM 9209, driven by Aubry Maliwa of Mbedza Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa and a motorcycle rider, Nelson Chiphaliwali (now deceased) who carried two pillion passengers.

It is reported that around 20:20 hours, the driver of the motor vehicle, Aubry Maliwa, was driving from the direction of Dowa Boma going towards Dzaleka with four passengers on board while carrying bags of charcoal.

Upon arrival at Manac Conference Centre, the motor vehicle on a sharp bend corner, collided head on with the oncoming motorcycle which was ridden by Nelson Chiphaliwali.

The motorcyclist was riding from the direction of Dzaleka going towards Dowa Boma and due to speeding he failed to negotiate a left bend and then encroached to another lane hence ended up colliding with the vehicle.

The motorcycle rider had two pillion passengers, Collins Harrison, 26 and Harrison Ngolomi (adult), all from Chinkhota Village in Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.

