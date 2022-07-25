Two women murdered in Mzimba

Police in Mzimba District are hunting for assailants who stabbed to death Elizabeth Juwa, 50, and Witness Phiri, 47, before setting their house on fire on Saturday at Euthini in the district.

It is reported that on the said date and time, Juwa, Phiri and a 4 year old child Alinafe Gondwe who is currently admitted at Mzuzu Central Hospital for burning wounds, were fast asleep.

The house which they were sleeping in caught fire at midnight. When it was checked by neighbors it was discovered that both women were dead while Alinafe was still alive but with burnt wounds.

The matter was reported to police who together with the medical personnel visited the scene. After postmortem by the medical officer, it was revealed that the two women died due to loss of blood secondary to stab wounds in their heads.

Preliminary investigations revealed that culprits after murderering the two set the house ablaze with intent to conceal evidence on the matter.

Meanwhile police are hunting for the assailants who will answer charges of murder and arson once found.

Furthermore, Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects in the matter to tip them.

Elizabeth Juwa hailed from Chikoya Mhango village while Witness Phiri hailed from Jonas Gondwe village both in Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24