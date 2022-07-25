Billionaire Korea-Mpatsa impressed with Bushiri’s Goshen City

Billionaire Jimmy Korea Mpatsa, has asked Malawians to wholeheartedly support Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Goshen City Project saying it is impressive and offers great investment opportunities.

Mpatsa who is the chairperson of Mpatsa Holdings, made the call on Friday night in Blantyre on the sidelines of the multi-Stakeholders meeting held at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel.

He said Bushiri multibillion projector in Mangochi has already and will open more job opportunities and also said upon completion, the project will boost the country’s tourism sector.

The billionaire then encouraged Malawians to support Bushiri’s Goshen City project arguing that it is for the betterment of the country.

“I came to show my support to this project. I am calling on all Malawians to support Goshen City as it offers great investment opportunities for the countryside,” he said.

During the meeting, Visionnaire for Goshen City Prophet Shepherd Bushiri took time to explain, in detail, the business models that underpin the project he is building in Monkey Bay, Mangochi.

In a 45 minute presentation, Bushiri showed the masterly of his project by, in the first place, articulating the business models and, later, narrowing it down to the practicals of it all.

Guest of honor, Local Government Minister Professor Blessings Chinsinga reiterated that government will do whatever it can to ensure that Goshen City project comes to fruition.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is accused of money laundering in South Africa together with his alleged partner in crime and wife Mary Bushiri. The couple escaped from South Africa soon after being released on bail in 2020.

In Malawi, they are fighting extradition to face the alleged charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

