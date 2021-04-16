Dowa turn-off to have clean, piped water

Dowa turn-off residents in the Central Region of Malawi will have access to piped water courtesy of a project that is targeting 2,000 households.

The solar water project is being implemented at Dowa turn-off in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula by Rhema Institute.

Malawi24 news paid a visit to the project site and discovered that all piping has been done, and currently water kiosks are at an advanced stage.

Rhema Executive Director Innocent Semu said that they have managed to construct 4 kiosks and solar towers have been done at the kiosks. They have also dug a drainage where pipes are going to be laid in soon.

Semu said works at the water source have been completed with funding from Hope of the Child. He added that all pipes which are needed for the 2Km project have been purchased.

“When you have clean water, one is protected from water borne diseases that is why we decided to bring the project to this arrear,” said Semu.

He added that there is already a budget for this project which is already available to make sure that the project is concluded.

It was also emphasized by Semu that his organization also engaged Central Region Water Board which has exclusive water rights in this area and that this parastatal already gave them a go ahead with their project as the board has no any plans to extend their provision of piped water to this area for now.

Group Village Headman Thambwe of the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula expressed his gratitude for the project saying it will go a long way in eradicating water problems his subjects have been experiencing all along.

“Our wives spend 2-3 hours down there the river fetching water and they come back very tired that they fail to execute other activities that may develop our households and with this clean water coming at our disposal, surely I am very grateful for this and I support this wholeheartedly,” GVH Thambwe said.

The project will see people having water taps in their homes and they will be asked to pay a little amount that will be used for some maintenance activities for sustainability of the project.

Rhema Institute for Development does a lot of activities ranging from Agriculture, Social services to education services and currently it is carrying our its activities mostly in Dowa and Lilongwe.