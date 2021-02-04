Court nullifies parliamentary elections for 3 constituencies

The High Court in Blantyre has nullified results of May 21, 2019 parliamentary elections for Nsanje North, Chikwawa East and Nsanje Central constituencies.

The court says irregularities during elections affected the results of the polls.

In 2019, Malawi Electoral Commission declared that DPP candidates Francis Kasaila of Nsanje Central and Ester Mcheka Chilenje of Nsanje North as well as United Democratic Front’s Sam Khumbanyiwa of Chikwawa East had won the elections in their respective constituencies.

But MCP parliamentary candidates Kafandikhale Mandevana of Nsanje Central, Enoch Chizuzu of Nsanje North and Foster Thipiwa challenged the results of the parliamentary elections arguing there were massive irregularities during the elections.

Delivering his ruling at the Blantyre High Court today, Judge Sylvester Kalembera has ordered that the results of the election in these constituencies be nullified.

The High Court judge Kalembera has further ordered that MEC should conduct new elections in these constituencies within 60 days from today.

Meanwhile, Wester Kossam, lawyer for the complainants has since expressed joy that ‘justice has prevailed.’

Last year, High Court also nullified Mangochi North East and Phalombe North parliamentary elections due to irregularities in the May 21 elections.