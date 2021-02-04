Prophet arrested for inciting mob violence in Lilongwe

Malawi Police have arrested a 40-year-old prophet in Lilongwe for inciting mob violence at Area 23 in the city.

Police have identified the prophet as Kelvin Mwenyeheli, 40, of Christ Life Assembly Church in Area 36.

According to police, the prophet is behind the chaos that happened at Area 23 in Lilongwe on Monday this week when residents were involved in running battles with the police.

A child aged four went missing and was found dead at Lingadzi River in the city. The mob accused a woman in Area 23 township of being responsible for the death and wanted to set ablaze a house belonging to the woman.

The accusations originated from Mwenyeheli who told the boy’s family, when the child had gone missing, that he was being kept in their rich neighbour’s house.

Police were forced to fire teargas to disperse the residents who managed to set on fire a Chipiku shop. Malawi Defense Force were later deployed to quell the fracas.

The child was found dead at Lingadzi River at Area 18 in the city and police believe that he drowned.

Meanwhile, the prophet is expected to face charges of inciting violence.