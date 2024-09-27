Alarming statistics have revealed a pressing concern in Malawi, as 29% of girls aged 15-19 are either pregnant or already mothers, while a staggering 42% are married before reaching the age of 18.

This was revealed during a meeting that the First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera had at the summit of the global platform for first ladies and first gentlemen at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Chakwera indicated that early pregnancies lead to school dropouts and perpetuate the cycle of poverty.

Chakwera: There is a need to improve the quality of education.

“During the meeting, I emphasized the inadequacies in the education sector and how they pose a significant threat to the future of Malawi’s youth. Currently, a mere 17 percent have access to secondary education due to poverty, long distances to and from school, and inadequate infrastructure.

“Teenage pregnancies and child marriages impede the prospects of young girls, with alarming statistics revealing that 29 percent of girls aged 15-19 are pregnant or have already given birth, 42 percent are married before reaching 18. These circumstances lead to school dropouts and perpetuate the cycle of poverty,” said Chakwera.

She added that unemployment intensifies poverty and inequality in Malawi, as many lack the requisite skills for the job market.

She therefore said improving the quality of education is vital in dealing with the situation.

Madam Chakwera also emphasized on the initiatives like Shaping Our Future Foundation, which focuses on advancing girls’ education, empowering women economically, and advocating for Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRHR) to address these issues.