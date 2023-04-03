Chakwera donates K120 million for Cyclone Freddy survivors

President Lazarus Chakwera has donated donated K120 million and 20 bales of blankets to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) for people adversely affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chakwera said the donation is part of his contribution towards Operation Tigwirane Manja, a nationwide humanitarian mechanism fashioned to bring relief to Cyclone Freddy survivors.

“The money is part of what we realized last October during the inaugural charity golf tournament under the Presidential Charity Initiative,” said Chakwera

He added: “A big Thank You to those that have supported my initiative and those that continue to help the affected communities through other channels.”

Cyclone Freddy hit Malawi last month inducing heavy rains which caused floods and mudslides across in 10 districts the Southern Region.

The impact of the cyclone has left over 600 people dead, over 500 missing and close to 600,000 without homes.

