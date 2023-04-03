Grouping tells Minister Ng’oma to keep his word on relocation of refugees

A grouping called Concerned Malawi Citizen has told Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma that the grouping is expecting all refugees and asylum seekers to be relocated to Dzaleka Refugees Camp this month, saying Malawians are failing to do business due to the presence of refugees in their localities.

The Chairperson of the grouping Wells Khama has made the statement during a press a briefing today in Lilongwe.

Khama said that all Ministers that President Lazarus Chakwera appointed to serve in the Homeland Security made similar directives to relocate refugees which have so far never yielded any result.

“We concerned citizens , have welcomed the decision by the Minister of Homeland Security Honorable Ken Zikhale Ng’oma.We have received this news this time around with a pinch of salt, in fact all the eyes are on you as to whether you are someone that can be trusted or not,” said Khama.

He went on to say Malawians are failing to do small businesses in their localities because the refugees are the ones at the forefront doing those businesses .

Last week, the Ministry of Homeland Security gave Refugees and asylum seekers until 15th April, 2023 to relocate to Dzaleka failing which relocation process by the state will be enforced.

During the pres briefing today, Khama also commended Inspector General (IG) of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) Merlyn Yolamu for arresting the suspects connected to the mysterious death of Lilongwe based businessperson of Rwandan origin, Emmillie Halima Noel aged 31 , who allegedly died in a road accident in Lilongwe along the MI road around Kanengo Northgate area on October 17,2022.

He said that they will continue to follow the case with keen interest until it reaches a logical conclusion.

