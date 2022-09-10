Devotion: Keys of the Kingdom

Matthew 16:19 “And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.”

Keys means principles, authority, access, ownership, control, authorisation, power, freedom and permission.

Some people want a merely breakthrough. Yes breakthroughs do happen but breakthroughs are difficult to be repeated because they do happen without a special principle which could be followed. However if you follow keys laid out in his word you can repeat your success principle and someone else can use it and get same results under same circumstances.

The keys of the kingdom, are the principles which we need to use in order to be what we should be.

Keys is what gives the access for every child of God. Therefore use the keys and open the necessary doors.

Keys are the authority given to you. It’s yours and therefore don’t blame God if you fail in life. It’s possible to have authority and not use it. If you don’t use what you have you may suffer same things as the person who does not have the authority.

Keys gives you control and that why the Bible says whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven and whatever is loosed on earth will be loosed in heaven. Therefore you need to ensure that you control your life.

Get into the Word of God. Get the principles and do them. That’s what you need for success and dominion.

CONFESSION

Am a success now and always. The Word of God has all my principles. I will never fail. In Jesus Name. Amen