Plane crash inquiry committee has enough evidence for report

The committee investigating the plane crash that claimed the lives of former Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight other people says it has gathered sufficient evidence to begin compiling its report for the people of Malawi.



Committee Chairperson Walter Nyamilandu made the announcement on Thursday following the conclusion of the second phase of hearings, during which the committee interviewed various witnesses connected to the tragic accident.



Nyamilandu said the committee would now review and thoroughly analyse the evidence gathered so far before consolidating its findings into a comprehensive report.



However, he disclosed that a third phase of the investigation is still pending. The exercise will focus on examining and verifying evidence with the assistance of forensic experts and auditors.



He said the process would involve analysing mobile phone records and communications, as well as conducting body examinations, to establish whether the information provided by various witnesses is consistent with the available evidence.



Nyamilandu said the additional investigations are aimed at strengthening the committee’s findings and ensuring that its final report is based on verified evidence.



He expressed confidence that the entire investigation process would be completed by December this year.



The plane crash occurred on June 10, 2024, when a Malawi Defence Force aircraft went down in Chikangawa Forest in Nkhata Bay District, claiming the lives of former Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight other people.