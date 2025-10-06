The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has sent a congratulatory message to President Arthur Peter Mutharika of Malawi on the occasion of his inauguration.

In a letter dated October 4, 2025, Guterres expressed confidence in the continued partnership between the UN and Malawi on key issues including peace, security, human rights, and sustainable development.

The Secretary-General also commended the election of Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah as Vice-President and encouraged the Malawian government to pursue gender parity and increase women’s participation in politics.

The UN reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Malawi’s development efforts through its Country Team led by the Resident Coordinator.

The letter underscores the UN’s ongoing collaboration with Malawi in addressing national and global challenges. President Mutharika is expected to continue working with international partners to drive development in Malawi.