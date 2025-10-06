Security expert Sheriff Kaisi has commended Malawi’s President, Arthur Peter Mutharika, for appointing new leadership in the Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) describing the move as a significant step toward strengthening the country’s security institutions.

Kaisi noted that for many years, Malawi’s security sector has been plagued by political interference, where those in power have allegedly used the police and army to intimidate or target opposition figures.

“One of the major challenges affecting the country’s security sector has been political interference. Security institutions have often been influenced by the ruling party, leading to the arrest or targeting of opposition members which is contrary to the laws of the nation,” said Kaisi.

He emphasized that the newly appointed officers possess the capacity, experience, and professionalism required to bring meaningful reform provided they maintain neutrality and uphold their constitutional obligations.

“I believe these appointments mark a new beginning. The new leaders must learn from past mistakes and work toward restoring public trust and confidence in our security institutions,” Kaisi added.

Kaisi further appealed to President Mutharika to continue promoting independence and accountability within the security agencies, saying such measures are crucial for enhancing peace, the rule of law, and democratic governance in Malawi.

The appointments, announced earlier this week, form part of President Mutharika’s broader agenda to restructure the security sector and ensure that both the police and army operate free from political influence.