National Development Party (NDP) President Frank Mwenifumbo has described the appointment of Enoch Kamzingeni Chihana as Malawi’s Second Vice President as a milestone toward restoring regional balance and inclusivity in the country’s leadership.

In a statement released on Monday, Mwenifumbo said President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s decision to appoint Chihana signifies a renewed commitment to unity and equitable representation across Malawi’s regions.

“This appointment is not only a recognition of Enoch Chihana’s leadership qualities but also a step toward strengthening Malawi’s democratic fabric, It demonstrates that the nation values contribution and talent from every corner.” said Mwenifumbo

He further commended President Mutharika for what he described as a “visionary and reconciliatory move” that offers hope to citizens from historically underrepresented areas, particularly the Northern Region.

Mwenifumbo added that such inclusive decisions foster national harmony and enhance citizens’ trust in government.

Chihana’s appointment also carries historical significance, as he becomes the second individual to hold the same position once occupied by his late father, Thom Chakufwa Chihana, during Bakili Muluzi’s administration in the early 2000s.