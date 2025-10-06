Malawi’s technological innovation scene has earned continental recognition as 20-year-old Shyreen Kalulu, a student at the University of Malawi (UNIMA), prepares to represent the country at the Miss Geek Africa 2025 competition in Kigali, Rwanda, from 12 to 21 October.

Kalulu, a final-year Bachelor of Science student majoring in Computer Science in the School of Natural and Applied Sciences, will be Malawi’s sole representative at the prestigious continental innovation challenge.

The Miss Geek Africa competition, held under the Transform Africa Summit, brings together young women aged 13 to 21 from across the continent to present AI-powered solutions that tackle Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Shyreen earned her spot after impressing judges at the national stage with her groundbreaking innovation the Automated Maternal Intelligence and Notification Assistant (AMINA), an AI-powered health assistant designed to support pregnant and postpartum women.

The system seeks to enhance maternal healthcare by providing automated reminders, health advice, and emergency alerts.

Speaking ahead of her departure, Kalulu expressed her determination to make Malawi proud and inspire other young women to pursue innovation.

“I am ready to break barriers and be a voice for young women who want to innovate. Technology gives us the power to make a real difference in our communities,” she said.

The national contest was jointly organized by Smart Africa and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) as part of ongoing efforts to promote digital innovation among the youth, particularly young women.

The 2025 edition of Miss Geek Africa aligns with the Transform Africa Summit (TAS) 2025 theme, “AI for Africa: Innovate Locally, Impact Globally”, underscoring the continent’s growing commitment to homegrown technological solutions.