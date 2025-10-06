Business Agriculture Malawi (BAGMA), a youth-led farmers’ organization, has urged President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government to continue and strengthen agricultural programmes initiated by previous administrations to achieve the Malawi 2063 Vision’s central pillar of farm productivity and commercialization.

In a statement signed by BAGMA Director Blessings Midian Malefula, the organization said agriculture remains the bedrock of national development and should be treated as the main driver of Malawi’s economic growth, adding that the United States, the United Kingdom, and China all used agriculture as a launchpad for their prosperity.

“Agriculture is the bedrock of development of every country under the sun. No country can develop or has developed without the Agriculture sector. Agriculture is the seed for all the other sectors of the economy across the world,” stated Melefula. “No sustainable development can happen in any country if the Agriculture sector is neglected. It is also worth noting that the Agriculture sector is the number one employer across the globe and in Malawi.”

Malefula said Malawi has what it takes to become a regional food basket if the new administration can prioritise continuity and improvement of key agricultural initiatives. “The sad part of Malawi is that year after year, we are failing to feed ourselves although we have everything it takes to be the world’s food basket,” he said. “As a country, we have confused the whole agriculture sector with he affordable input program/farm input subsidy program.”

He said the new government should revive and adequately fund research and extension institutions such as Chitedze, Bvumbwe, Kasinthula, and Makoka, to make their innovations accessible to farmers across the country. Malefula also urged authorities to regulate the influx of uncertified seeds, fertilizers, and other products that flood the market and compromise agricultural quality.

BAGMA has further called on the government to maintain but reform the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) so that it supports only the most vulnerable households while freeing resources for commercial production. Malefula said this should go hand in hand with strengthening megafarms, the Greenbelt Initiative, and the Malawi Agriculture and Industrial Investment Corporation (MAIIC), which he said should be decentralized for greater farmer access.

He added that the Megafarms Support Unit should be turned into a fully-fledged institution promoting irrigation and mechanised farming across all regions. “It is very important that the Megafarms Support Unit should be made into a fully functioning standalone institution with branches across all the ADDs or DADOs, especially those close to big water sources or bodies for irrigation, for easy access by farmers.”

Malefula also urged the government to prioritise infrastructure projects such as roads, rail, and water transport networks to connect farmers to local and regional markets. He said speeding up the Shire Valley Transformation Project, constructing irrigation dams, and introducing solar-powered irrigation schemes would significantly boost production and food security.

The organization encouraged the government to promote value addition and agro-processing to create jobs and generate foreign exchange. It also appealed for deliberate efforts to reduce prices of fertilisers, seeds, and farming equipment to make mechanisation and modern farming affordable.

“Deliberate measures should be instituted to enable farmers to venture into value addition and processing, which can lead to industrialization,” he added. “Lower the prices of fertilizers and seeds so that they are affordable. “Lower the prices of farming equipment so that more farmers can afford mechanisation, irrigation, technology, and processing.”BAGMA concluded by urging the Mutharika administration to ensure that indigenous Malawians remain central to the agriculture sector, and emphasized that foreign investment in farming should be allowed only through partnerships with local Malawian investors, under tight scrutiny and restrictions in farmland ownership to protect our nation.