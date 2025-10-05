Our recent post on Thursday posed the question of which Malawian content creator, one male and one female, will emerge victorious at the upcoming awards. Many comments rallied in favor of UK-based Malawian female content creator Jack Kantambe, known for the Jaki Show and Ma Idyables.

The post attracted approximately two thousand comments, with the majority supporting these creatives, proving that the audience’s enthusiasm is a tidal wave of support.

However, some argued that the Jaki Show does not qualify as content creation because its creator, Jack Kantambe, narrates both old and new stories.

According to Siege Media, a reputable content marketing agency in the United States, storytelling, whether old or new, is a legitimate form of content creation.

In both cases, storytelling engages audiences, conveys messages, and can be shared across various platforms, making it a vital aspect of content creation.

In this context, the Jaki Show, which won the Female Content Creator award at Maso Awards last year, is fiercely defending its title, emphasizing its vibrant connection with audiences through engaging content.

Like a champion returning to the ring, it demonstrates resilience and creativity in the face of criticism.

Meanwhile, Ma Idyables is launching his foray into the content creation sector with food-related content that features resonant vocals, aiming to carve out his own niche.

Currently in Malawi, organizations offering accolades to various creatives include the state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), which hosts the Entertainment Awards, as well as the Maso Awards.

With the stage set, the competition promises to be fierce, as these talented creators vie for recognition in a vibrant landscape of creativity.