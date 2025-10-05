President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on Malawians to unite and work together in fostering the country’s socio-economic development.

The President made the call on Saturday at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, where he hosted a state luncheon following his swearing-in and inauguration ceremony earlier in the day.

In his address, Mutharika emphasized that he loves Malawi deeply and remains committed to upholding democracy and peace.

He noted that his respect for national unity and stability guided his decision not to retaliate when he was previously removed from office.

Reflecting on the events of 2020, Mutharika explained that his acceptance of the election outcome was motivated by his desire to preserve peace among Malawians.

“Some people wanted me to take the case to international courts, but I thought about the people of Malawi,” he said.

“The case would have taken another year, and there would have been no peace in the country. So I decided to step down for the betterment of the nation,” he added.

The President stated that his return to power through the will of the people is a clear demonstration of Malawians’ faith in democratic governance.

He stressed that his decision to run again was not driven by personal ambition but by a desire to protect the nation’s democratic values.

“I have nothing to gain personally,” Mutharika said.

“I decided to run again because I saw the country drifting back to a one-party system, and I wanted to restore true democracy.”

The President called on all Malawians, regardless of political affiliation, to work together in rebuilding the country’s economy and strengthening national unity.

He urged citizens to put aside divisions and focus on shared goals that can drive progress and development for all.

“Malawi belongs to all of us,” he said, underscoring the need for collective responsibility in shaping the country’s future.

The state luncheon brought together a diverse group of guests, including former president Dr. Joyce Banda, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini Russell Dlamini, and several foreign dignitaries.

Also in attendance were representatives of international organizations, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional and religious leaders, and senior officials from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

The atmosphere at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel was one of celebration, reflection, and optimism, as attendees congratulated the newly sworn-in leader and expressed hope for a renewed era of peace and prosperity.

Mutharika’s message of unity resonated strongly with many in attendance, marking the start of what supporters hope will be a term defined by reconciliation, reform, and progress.

As the luncheon concluded, guests mingled and exchanged warm greetings, symbolizing the spirit of togetherness that the President had called for in his remarks.

The event not only celebrated Mutharika’s return to leadership but also underscored the enduring strength of Malawi’s democracy and the collective aspiration for a better future.