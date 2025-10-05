Concerns are growing across the country over the rising cases of unprofessional police officers using firearms against civilians.

In the latest incident, police in Mzuzu have arrested their fellow officer, Chrispin Enock Msiska, who is accused of shooting a man in Rumphi District.

Confirming the development, Northern Region Police Public Relations Officer, Maurice Chapola, said Sergeant Msiska, who is attached to Rumphi Police Station, was arrested on suspicion of shooting a local businessman.

“We have arrested Sergeant Msiska of Rumphi Police Station on suspicion that he shot a businessman in the district. We are investigating the matter to establish what led to his conduct, which has criminal implications. He is currently in custody at Mzuzu Police,” said Chapola.

This incident comes amid public concern over similar cases involving police officers’ use of firearms.

Just three months ago, police officers at Kafukule in Mzimba were accused of shooting a man identified as Solomon Harawa of Ching’anyi Village, who later died while receiving treatment at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

In that Kafukule incident, no officer was arrested, even though the officer-in-charge reportedly admitted that police had indeed shot Solomon.

Reports indicate that the Independent Complaints Commission is currently investigating the case involving the death of Solomon Harawa.