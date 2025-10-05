The Non-Governmental Organisations Regulatory Authority (NGORA) has called on NGOs across Malawi to strengthen their resource mobilisation strategies to withstand the impact of potential donor funding freezes.

NGORA’s Monitoring and Analysis Officer for Phalombe District, Chrispin Sakala, appealed during a resource mobilisation training session organised by River of Life.

He emphasised that many non-governmental organisations continue to rely heavily on external donors for survival, a situation that exposes them to operational risks whenever donor priorities shift or funding is delayed.

Sakala warned that without proper and sustainable funding plans, several organisations could become dormant or even collapse in the face of declining donor support.

He highlighted the importance of strategic planning, local fundraising, and the creation of income-generating activities as essential tools for organisational resilience.

Sakala also encouraged NGOs to explore innovative financing mechanisms, including partnerships with the private sector, community contributions, and social enterprise models.

He said the sustainability of development interventions depends on the ability of local NGOs to generate internal resources while maintaining transparency and accountability in their operations.

Meanwhile, River of Life’s Financial and Administration Officer, Davis Makote, said the organisation has already begun implementing initiatives to enhance its financial independence.

Makote revealed that River of Life plans to venture into entrepreneurship and vocational skills training as part of its broader strategy to mobilise resources for its day-to-day operations.

He explained that by investing in practical income-generating activities, NGOs can ensure continuity in their community development programs even when donor funding fluctuates.

Makote further encouraged other local organisations to develop clear and realistic resource mobilisation frameworks that will enable them to function effectively without depending entirely on external aid.

He noted that local ownership and financial sustainability are critical for maintaining the impact and credibility of NGOs working in Malawi’s social and development sectors.

The training session drew participants from various civil society organisations operating in Phalombe, who shared experiences and learned new approaches to local fundraising and sustainability.

Many participants acknowledged that the traditional donor landscape has become increasingly competitive and unpredictable, making it necessary for NGOs to think creatively about long-term financial planning.

NGORA’s message comes at a time when Malawi’s non-governmental sector faces growing pressure to align with national development priorities while ensuring that its programs remain viable in an uncertain funding environment.

The call for resource mobilisation reflects a broader national conversation on self-reliance, local capacity-building, and the need to sustain social impact beyond donor-funded cycles.

By urging NGOs to become financially innovative, NGORA and River of Life are reinforcing the importance of resilience and independence as key ingredients for sustainable community development in Malawi.