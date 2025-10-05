President Arthur Peter Mutharika says that being in government is service to the people, not service to one’s stomach, saying some people have the mentality of getting into government to steal and become rich, claiming that this tendency has destroyed the country.

Mutharika has called for a mindset change if this country is to change for the better, saying the real change must come from Malawians themselves and not expect other people to come from outside the country to change their country.

He said the honeymoon is over, Malawi now has a different President with a new agenda and new vision, saying the 16th September, 2025 elections have sent a strong message to all Malawians that they are united as one people with one purpose.

Speaking during his inauguration ceremony and taking the Oath of office at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday, Mutharika has promised Malawians the real change that they have never seen before, saying the government is about serving the people.

Mutharika has advised DPP members and supporters that Malawi does not belong to only them because their party is in government, reminding them that Malawi is for everyone. As such, they should learn to live together in unity and love.

He has assured Malawians that he will not allow anyone in the party to destroy the country under his watch saying if one has committed an offence, the long arm of the law must be applied regardless of one’s political party affiliations.

“I will deal with anyone who will be found looting government resources regardless of political party affiliations,” said Mutharika.

He has finally thanked Malawians from Nsanje to Chitipa, Nkhotakota to Mchinji for voting him to the office of the presidency, saying DPP is back in government through the will of God, which has been respected by all the competing candidates.

A Law Professor based in Cape Town, South Africa, Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu, has described Professor Mutharika’s speech made at his inauguration ceremony in Blantyre as professional, like Trevor Chimimba, saying he would love to meet the speechwriter in private.