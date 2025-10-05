Chihana named Second Vice President as key ministries get new leadership

Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika has announced his first batch of Cabinet and senior government appointments in what is being described as a decisive move to strengthen leadership and restore stability across key sectors of the Malawian government.

The appointments, which take effect immediately, were made under Sections 94(1), 161(2), and 154(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi. The announcement was released last night from Capital Hill in Lilongwe through the Office of the President and Cabinet.

In a significant reshuffle, Enoch Kanzingeni Chihana has been appointed Second Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, marking his return to the centre of the country’s executive leadership.

George Chaponda takes over as Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Joseph Mwanamvekha assumes the crucial portfolio of Finance, Economic Planning and Development. Alfred Ruwan Gangata has been named Minister of State and DPP Vice President for the Central Region, while Lieutenant General George Jafu becomes Chief of Defence for the Malawi Defence Force.

Key administrative and security appointments include Justin Saidi as Chief Secretary, Stuart Ligomeka as Deputy Chief Secretary, and Kiswell Dakamau as Director of State Residences. Richard Luhanga has been named Inspector General of Police, supported by Stain Chaima and Mlowoka Kaira as Deputy Inspectors General for Operations and Administration respectively.

According to a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet, the appointments are aimed at enhancing coordination, efficiency, and accountability at the highest levels of government.

Political commentators note that Mutharika’s swift announcement stands in sharp contrast to the previous administration of Lazarus Chakwera, who was widely criticised for delays in forming his first Cabinet.

This is the first batch of appointments, with several key ministries yet to be filled, including Agriculture, Education, Trade and Industry, and Rural Development. The President is expected to name additional ministers in the coming days as part of what insiders describe as a “phased rollout” of his new administration.

Mutharika has also revamped several ministerial titles and structures, signalling a broader reorganisation of government portfolios to align with his vision for economic recovery, good governance, and national transformation.

The new Cabinet marks the beginning of what many view as a defining phase in Mutharika’s leadership, as he seeks to consolidate authority, rebuild public confidence, and chart a new policy direction for the country.