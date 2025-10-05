The President of the People’s Development Party (PDP), Kondwani Nankhumwa, has praised newly inaugurated President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for making the welfare of Malawian citizens a top priority in his new administration.

Nankhumwa, who previously served as Vice President of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the Southern Region, made the remarks at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre during the swearing-in and inauguration ceremony of President Mutharika and Vice President Justice Dr. Jane Ansah.

He said the president’s speech reflected a genuine commitment to addressing key national challenges such as corruption, economic stagnation, and social inequality.

“A very good speech by the president, committing to eradicate pressing issues such as corruption, economic stagnation, and social inequalities. Malawians are hopeful his words will translate into meaningful action on the ground,” Nankhumwa stated.

The PDP leader added that effective national leadership requires collective effort, calling on all political players to work together in promoting unity and progress.

He emphasised that inclusivity and transparency must define the implementation of government programmes if Malawi is to move toward lasting prosperity.

“Yes, the president’s agenda is achievable if there is unity and honest collaboration. Development is not a partisan affair; it requires all stakeholders to put Malawi first above individual or political ambitions,” he said.

Nankhumwa further disclosed that his presence at the ceremony followed a personal invitation from President Mutharika, which he accepted as a gesture of goodwill and national solidarity.

He expressed readiness to collaborate with the new administration, provided that such cooperation serves the interests of Malawians rather than political expediency.

“Yes! It’s possible I can work depending on the type of work that I might be tasked to execute. It should be for the betterment of Malawians, not political expediency,” Nankhumwa explained.

His remarks were met with approval from sections of the audience, who saw his statement as a call for unity beyond political divides.

During his own inaugural address earlier in the day, President Mutharika reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fight corruption and restore integrity within public institutions.

He warned that the misuse of public resources would no longer be tolerated and that accountability measures would apply equally across political, cultural, and regional lines.

Mutharika’s message resonated strongly with both government and opposition leaders present at the ceremony, including Nankhumwa, who underscored the need for a united front in advancing national development.

Observers noted that Nankhumwa’s tone reflected political maturity and a willingness to prioritise Malawi’s national interest over partisan rivalry.

The collaboration between political figures from different parties, analysts say, could mark a new era of constructive engagement and shared responsibility in Malawi’s governance.

As the DPP-led administration begins its new term, Malawians are watching closely to see whether the pledges made at Kamuzu Stadium will translate into practical policies that improve livelihoods and promote inclusive growth.