FCB Nyasa Big Bullets came from behind to beat Silver Strikers 2-1 to cement their top position in the TNM Super League.

Played at Kamuzu Stadium, the stakes were high as Bullets aimed to maintain their unbeaten start to the second round of the top-flight league.

On the other hand, the Central Bankers, who have been enjoying a good run of results across all competitions, wanted to beat Bullets to close the gap with the log leaders in the title race.

As expected, it was a very physical game, with numerous stoppages resulting from the free kicks.

The Central Bankers were the best team in the opening minutes as they created clear-cut chances, but they couldn’t capitalize on their long throw-ins and their quick wingers.

Andrew Joseph, who was causing problems to Bullets’ defence, had chances to pounce on the hosts, but twice, he headed over the crossbar.

Bullets’ first chances came through Chawanangwa Gumbo, who failed to deliver good crosses into the box, when he exchanged passes with Khumbo Banda.

There was a clear chance for Silver Strikers from a set piece played by Zebron Kalima, and the ball landed favourably on Nickson Mwase, who did everything right by connecting with the ball, but his attempt missed Innocent Nyasulu’s left goal post by an inch.

Blessings Mpokera had his shot well saved by George Chikooka, and at the other end, Uchizi Vunga blasted his effort over the crossbar.

In this opening half, the two shot-stoppers had so little to do as the two teams couldn’t create meaningful chances that would have troubled the goalkeepers.

There was another chance for the Area 47-based side through a set piece, which was well defended by the hosts. From the set piece, Bullets launched an attack that saw Chikumbutso Salima making a brilliant run to the left side. However, he was fouled by Andrew Lameck, who received a yellow card.

After the recess, Mponda brought in Hassan Kajoke and Ephraim Kondowe for Babatunde Adepoju and Peter Banda.

The arrival of the two attackers changed the Bullets’ intensity. Kajoke had an opportunity to set up Salima, but his cross was too heavy for the attacker to capitalise on.

53 minutes on the clock, Uchizi Vunga was denied by Nyasulu, and at the other end, Salima handled the ball to halt Bullets’ offensive run in the final third.

Peter Mgangira brought in Ernest Petro and Stain Davie for Kalima and Binwell Katinji to try to improve his side’s attacking prowess.

Wongani Lungu wasted Bullets’ chance from a set piece when he sent the ball directly to Chikooka, who was unfazed by everything thrown at him.

The deadlock was broken by the Bankers in the 67th minute in a dramatic fashion.

A cross into the box was poorly cleared by Aaron Chilipa, who, before the decision to clear the ball away from the box, was supposed to leave it with Nyasulu, who was almost meters away from the action.

As a result, the ball landed at Petro, who fired at goal, and his shot was deflected into the net by Joseph to give Mgangira’s men a lead.

This pushed the hosts to press the accelerator pedal to find the equalising goal.

Mponda brought in Mike Mkwate for Lungu in the 70th minute to add more firepower in search of the equaliser.

Bullets’ pressure finally paid off in the 72nd minute when Kondowe levelled the scoreline with a beauty of a goal after he was set up by Mkwate from Kajoke’s brilliant pass into the box, 1-1.

At this juncture, the game could have gone either way as both teams were in for a blockbuster finish to the last minutes.

Mponda brought in Maxwell Phodo for Chilipa in the 73rd minute, perhaps throwing everything upfront in search of a much-needed winning goal.

And 77 minutes on the clock, referee Mwai Nsungama awarded Bullets a penalty when Chikooka, who tried to reach out to Maganizo’s back-pass, fouled Salima in the box.

Kajoke stepped up to slot the ball home, 2-1.

Salima couldn’t continue due to the injury sustained in the build-up to the penalty, and he was replaced by Henry Chiwaya.

It was a tense last seven minutes for Bullets as the Bankers threw everything in the attacking area in search of the equaliser.

With four minutes to go, the visitors thought they had equalised when Charles Chipala’s shot was blocked by Nyasulu before crossing the line. The Bankers protested the decision as they thought the ball had crossed the line.

Mgangira brought in Emmanuel Allan for Maganizo, adding more numbers in front, and they almost levelled when Chipala’s goal-bound shot was blocked by Mpokera for a corner which was well defended by Yankho Singo.

Five added minutes to the clock saw Silver exerting more pressure on Bullets, but the hosts were equal to the task with important clearances to salvage an important win ahead of the upcoming International Break.

The result means the Bullets have maintained a four-point lead over Mighty Wanderers, who have a game in hand.

The Nomads registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over Dedza Dynamos through a second-half strike from Isaac Kaliyati.

As for the Bankers, the defeat leaves them 10 points behind Bullets in the title race. However, they have a game in hand to play due to their CAF Champions League engagement.

At Mzuzu Stadium, two first-half strikes from Damiano Kunje and Righteous Banda inspired Civil Service United to a hard-fought 2-1 away win over Mzuzu City Hammers to move into fourth place with 33 points from 19 games.

Hammers, who scored their consolation goal through Hassan Luwembe, are still stuck in the bottom three with 15 points from the same number of games.

At Nankhaka Stadium, a lone strike from Pius Saka inspired Blue Eagles to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Karonga United to move into 7th position with 28 points.

The defeat leaves Karonga United in 5th place with 33 points from 19 games.

The top-flight league will take a temporary break due to the upcoming International Break next week.

