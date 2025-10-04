There are expectations of improved workplace fairness and reduced costs from disciplinary disputes following a workshop for Human Resource practitioners and middle managers.

On Friday, the Employers’ Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) held a workshop in Blantyre, titled “Fair Disciplinary Processes for HR Practitioners and Middle Management,” bringing together representatives from a wide range of organizations and companies across Malawi.

According to Grace Muzamhindo, ECAM Council member and Chairperson for the Marketing Committee, the training was designed to equip participants with practical tools to handle disciplinary processes with fairness, consistency, and professionalism.

“At the end of the day, we are hopeful that organisations will not only gain clarity on issues that continue to puzzle employers but also use this platform to exchange ideas with the Industrial Relations Court,” Muzamhindo said. “Ultimately, we want employers in Malawi to reduce costs that arise from not handling disciplinary cases properly.”

Participants explored a wide range of issues including termination of employment, performance management frameworks, operational requirements, no-fault dismissals, and common mistakes in handling grievances.

Muzamhindo emphasized that the expectation is that organizations will leave better prepared to manage staff discipline in ways that promote productivity rather than conflict.

For participants like Christina Masamba, Acting Branch Manager for First Capital Bank in Limbe, the results will be immediate and practical.

“These kinds of workshops are really important because the issues being discussed are exactly what we deal with daily as managers,” she said. “The knowledge we are gaining here will help us prevent unnecessary conflicts and grievances. I encourage more of these workshops in the future so that employers continue to strengthen their practices.”

Muzamhindo added that supporting such initiatives strengthens the capacity of employers to advocate for their interests, influence labour policies, and foster a business environment that drives economic growth.