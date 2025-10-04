Standard Bank Malawi has welcomed the new administration’s resolve to restore economic stability, predictability and sound governance following the inauguration of President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

“We welcome the new administration’s resolve for a return to economic stability, predictability and strong governance,” Chief Executive Officer Phillip Madinga said in a statement. “The bank looks forward to partnering with government and other key stakeholders to support President Mutharika’s plan to immediately tackle prevailing macroeconomic challenges.”

Madinga said attracting foreign direct investment from major economies such as the United States and China, as outlined in the president’s inauguration speech, would be critical to unlocking Malawi’s growth potential and achieving meaningful economic recovery.

He also noted the president’s intention to renew relations with Washington through his personal ties with U.S. President Donald Trump. “Easing diplomatic hurdles with the U.S. should set the stage for dialogue aimed at finding solutions for Malawi’s economy, trade and diplomatic relations,” he said, adding that the loss of development and technical support following USAID’s departure called for renewed engagement.

Madinga said the bank expected stronger cooperation between the private and public sectors during the government’s three-month transition period. “The stage should be prepared for a reset of Malawi’s economic trajectory where the resolve to return to stability through fiscal discipline, good governance, dialogue with donors and creditors, and improved trade relations is unambiguous,” he said.

Malawi’s economy has faced persistent inflation, foreign exchange shortages and rising debt levels in recent years. The new government has pledged to stabilise the currency, attract investment and rebuild ties with international partners to restore growth.