Former Presidents Joyce Banda and Bakili Muluzi were among the distinguished guests attending the inauguration ceremony of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as President of Malawi.

The event brought together a wide array of national and international dignitaries, reflecting the historic and diplomatic significance of the occasion.

The presence of former leaders underscored the continuity and stability of Malawi’s democratic institutions, sending a message of unity to citizens across the country.

Other senior officials, regional leaders, and guests were also in attendance to witness the peaceful transfer of power.

The ceremony at Kamuzu Stadium marked a landmark moment in the nation’s political history, drawing thousands of citizens eager to witness the swearing-in of their new president.

Crowds began gathering hours before the official start, filling the stadium with chants, songs, and colorful banners celebrating the new administration.

Supporters waved the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) flags enthusiastically while families, young and old, joined in dances and cheers, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Former Presidents Banda and Muluzi were warmly received by attendees and engaged with other dignitaries, sharing moments of solidarity and support for the incoming administration.

Several regional leaders and diplomats also arrived, reflecting the importance of Malawi’s peaceful transition of power for Southern Africa and the international community.

Interviews with attendees revealed a mix of pride, optimism, and hope for the future. One spectator from Blantyre said, “It is inspiring to see our leaders together, united for the country’s progress. This gives me hope that Malawi is heading in the right direction.”

The inauguration featured a seamless program, with speeches emphasizing unity, democracy, and national development, highlighting the vision of President Mutharika and his team.

As the ceremony concluded, the crowd erupted in applause, capturing a historic moment that will be remembered in Malawi’s political history for generations to come.