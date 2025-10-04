For months, learners at Namalimwe Primary School in Blantyre faced daily humiliation and health risks after Cyclone Freddy swept away their toilets, forcing many to use the nearby bush.

This week, their dignity was restored when Castel Malawi Limited on Friday handed over newly built toilets worth K30 million, bringing smiles and relief to more than 1,000 children.

The joy on the learners’ faces was unmistakable as they toured the new facilities, which include separate toilet blocks for boys and girls, each fitted with two functional toilets. For many, it marked the end of an ordeal that had kept some children away from school.

“We used to fear coming to school because the toilets were broken and the ground was dirty. Now we feel safe, and more learners are coming to class. We thank Castel Malawi for helping us,” said Alex Mwamadi, one of the excited learners.

Castel Malawi’s Human Resources and Corporate Affairs Director, Gloria Zimba, said the company decided to step in after hearing the school’s plea for help.

“As a company, we are deeply rooted in this community. Many of our employees live here, and their children attend these schools. Investing in sanitation and education is investing in our future workforce and leaders,” said Zimba.

She said the project is part of Castel Malawi’s wider commitment to the Ndirande community, recalling that the company had previously donated over K10 million to Cyclone Freddy victims and supported Ndirande Health Centre during the cholera outbreak.

“This is not the end; we will continue looking for opportunities to support the communities where we operate. These children are our future, and together we can help them aim higher,” she added.

Representing the Primary Education Advisory Officer, Milliam Mtukane hailed the company’s intervention, saying it came at a time when the school was at its lowest point.

“Before these new facilities, learners were forced to use the bush because most toilets had collapsed. This exposed them to serious health risks and discouraged attendance. With these new toilets, hygiene will improve, and learners can now focus on their studies,” said Mtukane.