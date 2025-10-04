According to sources, Former President Lazarus Chakwera was expected to be present at the official swearing in and inauguration event for President Peter Mutharika.

At the ceremony, Chakwera was slated to symbolically transfer power to Mutharika. However, the organizing committee of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) reportedly prevented Chakwera and his secretary, Collen Zamba from attending.

It should be appreciated that the transfer of power from an incumbent president to a newly elected one through a ceremonial handover is a momentous occasion in any democratic system including Malawi. At first, having the president Chakwera attend the APM’s inauguration could have highlighted the peaceful transition of power, an essential element of democracy.

This signifies that the election process was followed and that the previous leader acknowledges the choice of the people.Additionally, the presence of current president Chakwera at the ceremony could have added credibility to the newly formed government. This would have indicated to both local and global observers that the change in power is acknowledged and approved, potentially promoting a more stable political climate.

Furthermore, the handover ceremony could have symbolized continuity in governance, even amidst a change in leadership. It would have reassured citizens and stakeholders that the institutions of government remain intact and functional.Usually, the presence of both the outgoing and incoming leaders promote a sense of national unity and reconciliation.

It can also help to bridge divides and foster cooperation between different political factions.In fact, a smooth transition enhances public confidence in the political system. It shows that political leaders are committed to upholding democratic norms and that power is not seized through force or coercion.Excitedly, the actions of the sitting president during the transition set a precedent for future leaders.

It reinforces the expectation that successors will respect the electoral process and the rule of law.Unfortunately, the new DPP government is demonstrating its strained relationship with the MCP government by preventing Chakwera from attending the APM inauguration ceremony. This suggests that there may be numerous charges brought against those who are believed to have engaged in illegal activities during Chakwera’s reign.

In conclusion, the ceremonial handover of power is not just a formality; it is a vital aspect of democratic governance that reinforces the principles of legitimacy, stability, and unity within a nation. The absence of the sitting president at such an event raises concerns about the health of the democratic process and the potential for political instability in our country.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this opinion article are those of the author, Rick Dzida ([email protected]), and do not necessarily reflect those of Malawi24 or its editorial team.