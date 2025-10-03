A devastating hit-and-run incident claimed the lives of three individuals on the night of October 2, 2025, along the Monkey Bay-Mangochi Road. The victims, a pregnant woman, her guardian, and a motorcycle rider, died after being struck by an unknown vehicle near Nkhwazi Lodge.

According to Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Public Relations Officer at Mangochi Police Station, “The three, including the pregnant woman, were on their way to Koche Community Hospital from the direction of Monkey Bay, and upon arrival at Nkhwazi Lodge, an unknown speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle and fled the scene.”

The victims sustained severe injuries, including a fractured neck, broken arms, and a severely injured head. Despite being rushed to Koche Community Hospital, they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The bodies are currently being held at the Koche Community Hospital mortuary. The police are appealing to family members who may be searching for their loved ones to come forward and identify the deceased.

Inspector Daudi urged anyone with information regarding the incident to assist in tracing and identifying the fugitive driver. Those with information can contact the nearest police station.

By William Nsanama