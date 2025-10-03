Citizen League (CL) has appealed to newly elected members of parliament in Chikwawa constituencies to uphold the promises they made during the campaign period to win the trust of their people.

According to Citizen League chief Executive Officer Francis Mazinga, members of Parliament have previously been reported to run to towns failing to meet the promises they made to the electorates during campaign period.

‘We are committed to transparency and accountability especially to the promises that were made to the masses. In effect, this dialogue is to remind the MPs to put the citizens first’ Mazinga said.

The organisation says it’s striving to stand and fight the disunity disease among Members of Parliament (MPs) and ward councilors with their traditional leaders and the local people.

Some of the enlisted development topics for discussions are revival of Shire Valley Transformation Programme canal which is still a productive project, rehabilitation East bank and Chapananga road construction.

Chikwawa district has seen four independent candidates and three Democratic Progressive Party contestants being declared winners of their seats in the lower shire District.

By Mathews Kennedy