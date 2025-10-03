As Malawi’s insurance sector undergoes rapid changes, including the entry of banks into the market, the upcoming Insurance Institute of Malawi (IIM) annual conference is set to provide a platform for dialogue and solutions.

The upcoming Insurance Institute of Malawi (IIM) annual conference, set for October 2 to 3, is expected to provide a platform for dialogue and solutions, supported by a K4.5 million sponsorship by United General Insurance Company Limited (UGI).

IIM Vice President Kondwani Kainga said the sector must respond to these shifts with innovation and collaboration.

“There have been a lot of changes in the industry in terms of how insurances are provided, as you know previously the insurance was being done between insurers, brokers and customers but now we have Banks that are also providing insurance,” he said.

Reacting to the donation, Kainga thanked UGI for being a consistent supporter of their initiatives, and added thst this contribution shows their commitment to strengthening the insurance industry in Malawi.

UGI Sales and Marketing Manager Golden Jamu said they were compelled because the conference, themed ‘Innovate, Adapt, Thrive, Survive: Insurance in Malawi in the Face of Disruptions,’ will also explore solutions for challenges such as climate change and other calamities affecting key client groups like farmers.

“As we know, the nation has faced many challenges, including Cyclone Freddy. Insurance, as a risk transfer mechanism, provides solutions, and we must adapt to changing times to serve the people of Malawi and beyond. To achieve this, we need to be resilient, adapt, innovate, and collaborate as an industry,” said Kainga.

Over 200 delegates, including local and international representatives, are expected to attend the two-day event, offering a platform for knowledge sharing and strategies to strengthen Malawi’s insurance industry.